López-Valdés FJ, Duprey S, Forman J, Svensson MY. Front. Bioeng. Biotechnol. 2022; 10: e869356.
(Copyright © 2022, Frontiers Media)
35646851
Road traffic injuries account for 1.35 million deaths and approximately 50 million injuries yearly according to the World Health Organization (WHO, 2019). These injuries are unequally shared by the world’s population, with several vulnerable groups being overexposed to the effects of injuries. For instance, road injuries are the leading cause of death for children and young adults (5–29 years old). Recent research has pointed out that women are at a greater risk of death and of sustaining severe injuries under the same crash configurations as men (Bose et al., 2011). Elderly car occupants have been identified as particularly vulnerable to the deployment of contemporary safety systems such as airbags and seatbelts (Kent et al., 2009).
Language: en
biofidelity; human body model (HBM); impact biomechanics; population diversity; road traffic injuries (RTI)