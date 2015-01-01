|
O'Malley N, Coote S, Clifford AM. HRB Open Res 2021; 4: e123.
(Copyright © 2021, Health Research Board ; F1000 Research Limited)
35633846
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Given the high incidence of falls and their associated negative effects, the development of effective falls prevention interventions for people with Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Parkinson's Disease (PD) and stroke is a priority. Currently the implementation of condition-specific falls prevention interventions is challenging in the community due to lack of participants and resources. Given the similarities in falls risk factors across stroke, PD and MS, the design of mixed-diagnosis interventions for groups comprising of people with these three neurological conditions may solve these implementation challenges. Having a core outcome set (COS) for evaluating these interventions would enable the comparison and combination of data, thereby facilitating progress in this research area. Therefore, the aim of this research study is to develop a COS for evaluating mixed-diagnosis falls prevention interventions for people with MS, PD and stroke.
Language: en
Falls; Consensus methods; Core outcome set; Multiple Sclerosis; Parkinson’s Disease; Stroke