Abstract

AIM: The present study aimed to determine the risk factors related to permanent maxillary incisors and soft tissue injuries along with providing information about the age distribution of trauma, overjet, lip competence and physical activity.



METHODS AND MATERIALS: The sample consisted of 2100 school children aged 8-14 years from 15 schools in the Nellore district. The sample was selected adopting a stratified random sampling method and screened applying WHO criteria for the oral examination. The screening was done in classrooms to obtain demographic data, including name, age, gender and children's experience to the maxillary incisor and soft tissue injuries. The injuries were categorized according to Andreasen classification. Overjet and lip competences were recorded, and physical activity was assessed using a questionnaire (PAQ-C).



RESULTS: Of the 2100 children, 228 (10.8%) had suffered traumatic injuries. Boys were 1.6 fold more prone to trauma than girls. Enamel fractures were a common type of trauma, and the commonly involved were maxillary central incisors. The relative risk for trauma is 1.215 times higher in increased overjet when compared to normal overjet. Incompetent lips showed 1.189 times greater risk of trauma. The high physical activity showed 1.692 times higher risk for trauma when compared to low physical activity.



CONCLUSION: The prevalence of traumatic dental injuries among 8-14 year children was 10.8%. Boys were more commonly injured than girls. Increased overjet incompetent lips and high physical activities are risk factors for trauma. Enamel fracture was the most common type, and maxillary central incisors were the most common teeth having traumatic injuries.

