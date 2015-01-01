Abstract

PURPOSE: To assess the prevalence of refractive error (RE) and its association with road traffic accidents (RTAs) and the subsequent long-term spectacle compliance and adherence to suggested appropriate strategies In Shillong, India.



METHODS: THIS: prospective study was conducted between July and October 2019 among commercial taxi drivers (CTDs), with follow-up interviews conducted with a subset of respondents to assess long-term spectacle compliance after a year. Gross ophthalmologic examination was performed, including visual acuity and refraction. Descriptive statistics and Chi-square tests were conducted to assess the association between the type of REs, spectacle compliance, and selected sociodemographic and clinical variables. Multiple logistic regression was performed for analysis of the association between RTAs and sociodemographic, clinical, and work characteristics variables.



RESULTS: A total of 382 (95.5%) CTDs completed interviews and gross eye examination. The prevalence of any RE in the worst eye was 28.8% (95% CI: 24.3-33.6). Presbyopia with or without distance vision was the commonest type of RE with 21.7% (95% CI: 17.7%-26.2). Among those who were prescribed spectacles, 70.5% needed near correction. Drivers with RE were nearly two times (OR: 2.6; 95% CI: 1.4-5.1) more likely to be involved in RTAs compared to those without any RE. Long-term spectacle compliance was at 40.9%. The predominant barrier reported for spectacle compliance was "can manage well without spectacles." CONCLUSION: This survey has demonstrated a significant relationship between poor vision and occurrence of RTAs. There is an urgent need for tailor-made targeted interventions to address the eye health needs of CTDs in India.

