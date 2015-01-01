Abstract

Open globe injury (OGI) is an emergency that requires immediate ophthalmic intervention. OGI in children is typically caused by handheld sharp objects like pencils/pens or while playing.[1] In these cases, early wound repair performed is associated with better visual outcomes.[2] Hence, many clinicians prefer to perform primary wound repair as early as possible, even at odd hours.



We present two interesting cases of OGI in children...

Language: en