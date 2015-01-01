SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Bapaye MM, Bapaye CM, Bapaye MM, Nair AG. Indian J. Ophthalmol. 2022; 70(6): 2200-2201.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Medknow Publications)

DOI

10.4103/ijo.IJO_873_22

PMID

35648018

Abstract

Open globe injury (OGI) is an emergency that requires immediate ophthalmic intervention. OGI in children is typically caused by handheld sharp objects like pencils/pens or while playing.[1] In these cases, early wound repair performed is associated with better visual outcomes.[2] Hence, many clinicians prefer to perform primary wound repair as early as possible, even at odd hours.

We present two interesting cases of OGI in children...


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print