Abstract

Adherence to prescribed exercise poses significant challenges for older adults despite proven benefits. The aim of this exploratory descriptive qualitative study was to explore the perceived barriers to and facilitators of prescribed home exercise adherence in community-dwelling adults 65 years and older. Three focus groups with 17 older adults (Mage ± SD = 77 ± 5.12) living in Singapore were conducted. Inductive thematic analysis revealed that "the level of motivation" of individuals constantly influenced their exercise adherence (core theme). The level of motivation appeared to be a fluid concept and changed due to interactions with two subthemes: (a) individual factors (exercise needs to be tailored to the individual) and (b) environmental factors (i.e., support is essential). Hence, these factors must be considered when designing strategies to enhance exercise adherence in this vulnerable population. Strategies must be informed by the culturally unique context, in this case, a developed country with a multiethnic urban Asian population.

Language: en