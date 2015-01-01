Abstract

Child Sexual Abuse Questionnaire was developed to assess Child Sexual Victimization experiences, and the associated characteristics and circumstances. The aim of the study is to evaluate the reliability and validity of the Arabic Child Sexual Abuse Questionnaire (CSAQ) in a sample of Egyptian children. The original CSAQ-English was translated into Arabic based on the established guidelines. Then, a cross-sectional study was carried out on a group of 150 male and female Egyptian children aging 8-14 years to test the translated questionnaire for validity and reliability. The Statistical analysis was performed to internal consistency, Item-Total correlation, as well as Inter-Item correlation. Cronbach's Alpha coefficient to assess internal consistency was found to be satisfactory, 0.88 and 0.89 for CSA without physical contact items and CSA with physical contact items, respectively. The item-total correlations were found to be within r = .234; P = .004 to r = .927; P = <0.001, while Inter-item correlations ranged from 0.125 to 0.928. The CSAQ-Arabic version is a reliable and valid tool that can be used by researchers in clinical practice to measure sexual victimization experiences in Arabic-speaking children based on the content and face validation together with a good internal reliability.

