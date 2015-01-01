|
Bertsch I, Potard C, Réveillère C, Hoang Pham T, Courtois R. J. Interpers. Violence 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)
35649723
INTRODUCTION: The aim of this study is to propose a typology of recidivism risk profiles based on the criminogenic needs of a population of men sentenced for sexual violence. Their socio-demographic, criminological, psychological, and psychiatric factors and vulnerabilities are compared. This classification will respond to the need for a better identification of the factors involved in the risk of recidivism of men sentenced for sexual violence, in order to develop more effective management.
Language: en
violence; sexual assault; criminogenic needs; men sentenced for sexual violence; recidivism