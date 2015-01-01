Abstract

Carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning during pregnancy may cause deleterious effects to the fetus. Hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBO) in pregnancy is proven to be safe and it is considered to be beneficial, reducing the severity of the fetal injuries. However, a number of issues are still to be discussed, among them the question of the carboxyhemoglobin (COHb) levels that trigger HBO therapy in pregnant CO poisoned patients. In this letter we report some practical suggestions for organizations wishing to develop their own protocols.

