Bertele N, Talmon A, Gross JJ, Schmahl C, Schmitz M, Niedtfeld I. J. Personal. Disord. 2022; 36(3): 264-276.

(Copyright © 2022, Guilford Publications)

10.1521/pedi.2022.36.3.264

35647775

Exposure to childhood maltreatment (CM) increases the risk of developing borderline personality disorder (BPD). However, it remains unclear what mechanisms might mediate this link. One candidate of interest is difficulties with emotion regulation. This study aims to examine the pattern of relations among CM, difficulties with emotion regulation, and the risk of developing BPD. A total of 162 individuals diagnosed with current BPD and 162 matched healthy controls completed self-reported questionnaires assessing CM and difficulties with emotion regulation. The authors found high correlations between CM and BPD diagnosis (r =.73, p <.001). Difficulties with emotion regulation were found to mediate the link between CM and BPD diagnosis (p <.001).

RESULTS suggest that CM may play a key role in the etiology of BPD and that difficulties with emotion regulation might be a mediating component between CM and BPD.


childhood maltreatment; borderline personality disorder; emotion regulation difficulties

