|
Citation
|
Eala MAB, Maslog EAS, Robredo JPG, Pedro RJLS, Medina PVN, De la Paz EP, Lasco G. Lancet 2022; 399(10340): 2012-2013.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35644150
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Filipino health-care workers have not been immune to the growing violence and impunity in the country since President Duterte took office in 2016. Since 2017, at least ten doctors have been violently killed in various regions of the Philippines. Six were killed in 2017 alone.1 In 2020, Mary Rose Sancelan, a city health officer in Negros Oriental, and the only doctor serving in the province's COVID-19 pandemic response, was shot dead with her husband. She was previously red-tagged by a local anti-communist vigilante group. In December, 2021, Raul Andutan, a surgeon and medical director in Cagayan De Oro, was killed in broad daylight for a reported bounty of US$3000.
Language: en