Abstract

The appearance of Meadow saffron (Colchicum autumnale), which contains colchicine, closely resembles Alpine leek (Allium victorialis), a popular edible wild vegetable in Northern Japan. This often results in the accidental ingestion of Meadow saffron and acute colchicine poisoning deaths. Here, we report on a case of acute colchicine poisoning death caused by the accidental ingestion of Meadow saffron. A man in his 70 s had been given wild vegetables from his neighborhood, which were then cooked and eaten by himself and his wife. Several hours later, they suffered from abdominal pain, vomiting, and diarrhea. They immediately went to the hospital and received routine treatment. While his wife made a full recovery, he died at home two days after consumption of the vegetables. A forensic autopsy was conducted five days after ingestion of the Meadow saffron and a lethal concentration (21.5 ng/mL) of colchicine in the peripheral blood sample was detected by liquid chromatography-tandem mass spectrometry. Distribution of colchicine in body fluids, tissues and gastrointestinal contents was also investigated. Some of the plants he had eaten were identified as Alpine leek or Meadow saffron by genetic analysis of his stomach contents. Histopathological examination showed apoptotic cells and cell cycle arrest at the metaphase in the intestinal crypts and testis. In addition, we detected high concentrations of endotoxins and tumor necrosis factor-α in his blood, indicating that intestinal mucosal injury induced by colchicine poisoning had allowed endotoxins to invade the body, causing death by endotoxin shock.

