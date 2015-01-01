Abstract

BACKGROUND: Occupational health impairment of medical personnel manifested as a prominent problem in COVID-19. The aim of this study is to investigate the occupational physical injuries of front-line medical staffs in Hubei province during the fight against COVID-19. MATERIAL AND METHODS: questionnaire survey was conducted among 476 medical staffs from 3 regions of Hubei Province, including general characteristics and the physical discomfort/damage suffered in the isolation wards during working hours.



RESULTS: A total of 457 valid questionnaires were collected. The common physical discomfort/damage included skin injuries (22.76%), conjunctivitis (15.10%), falls (9.19%), intolerant unwell symptoms (8.53%) and sharp injuries (6.13%). Logistic regression analysis showed that: lack of protective work experience (OR = 2.049, 95% CI: 1.071-3.921), continuous working for 4 h (OR = 3.771, 95% CI: 1.858-7.654), and working >4 h (OR = 7.076, 95% CI: 3.197-15.663) were high-risk factors for skin injuries. Working continuously for 4 h (OR = 3.248, 95% CI: 1.484-7.110) and working >4 h (OR = 3.096, 95% CI: 1.232-7.772) were high-risk factors for conjunctivitis. Lack of protective work experience was a high risk factor for falls (OR = 5.508, 95% CI: 1.299-23.354). The high risk factors for intolerant unwell symptoms were continuous working for 4 h (OR = 5.372, 95% CI: 1.239-23.301) and working >4 h (OR = 8.608, 95% CI: 1.843-40.217). Working in a COVID-19 critical care unit (OR = 3.249, 95% CI: 1.344-7.854) and implementation of nursing (OR = 9.766, 95% CI: 1.307-72.984) were high risk factors for sharp injuries.



CONCLUSIONS: Occupational physical injuries are universal in the COVID-19 ward. Those who take up nursing, work in a critical care ward, with no experience in an isolation ward for infectious diseases, and work continuously for ≥4 h on the same day should get more attention. Med Pr. 2022;73(3).

Language: en