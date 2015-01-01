|
Kumbul YC, Işik, Kiliç F, Sivrice ME, Akin V. Noise Health 2022; 24(112): 13-19.
(Copyright © 2022, Noise Research Network, University College London)
35645135
CONTEXT: There may be a connection between tinnitus, a common disease in society, and psychiatric disorders. When the literature is reviewed, it has been realized that more data are needed to elucidate this issue. AIMS: The aim of this study is to compare the symptoms of anxiety sensitivity, anxiety, depression, and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) symptoms in patients with tinnitus with healthy individuals and to investigate the relationship between tinnitus and psychiatric disorder symptoms. SETTINGS AND DESIGN: This study was designed as a case-control study.
Anxiety; depression; anxiety sensitivity; attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder; psychiatric disorders; tinnitus