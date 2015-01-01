Abstract

BACKGROUND: Given that increasing attention is being given to the burdens on medical systems, researchers have concentrated their attention on nurses' work engagement, especially in emergency departments.



PURPOSE: To investigate the current situation of work engagement of nurses in emergency department, and to find out the impact of psychological violence on work engagement and its impact path. BASIC PROCEDURES: The research is a cross-sectional study. Questionnaires were distributed to 243 nurses from the emergency departments of ten tertiary hospitals from September to October 2019. SPSS was used to conducted ANOVA. The AMOS was used to conduct structural equation model to test the mediating effect of organizational climate on the association between psychological violence and dimensions of work engagement. MAIN FINDINGS: Psychological violence was negatively correlated with organizational climate, vitality, dedication, and focus, and organizational climate was positively correlated with dimensions of work engagement. A negative relationship was found between psychological violence and three dimensions of work engagement, which was mediated by organizational climate.



CONCLUSION: In order to curb workplace psychological violence and improve the work engagement level of emergency nurses, organizational climate can be used as an intervention measure. The support of leaders, the care of colleagues and the mutual understanding and communication between doctors and patients can alleviate the job burnout of nurses in the face of heavy work, so that nurses can face their daily work with a better mental outlook.

