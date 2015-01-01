|
Macleod CI, Reynolds JH, Delate R. Public Health Rev. 2022; 43: e1604376.
(Copyright © 2022, International Health Publications)
35646420
OBJECTIVES: There is a need to hone reproductive health (RH) services for women who sell sex (WSS). The aim of this review was to collate findings on non-barrier contraception, pregnancies, and abortion amongst WSS in Eastern and Southern African (ESA).
pregnancy; abortion; contraception; Eastern Africa; sex workers; Southern Africa