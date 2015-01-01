Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Based on scientific evidence, the objective of the present study is to report the possible risks and benefits of the amber teething necklace for children who use it. DATA SOURCE: This is an integrative literature review, carried out based on the following guiding question: "Does the amber teething necklace have therapeutic properties that justify its usage during tooth eruption?". The consulted databases were LILACS (Latin American and Caribbean Health Sciences Literature) and PubMed (National Center for Biotechnology Information), with the following descriptors: "Amber," "Deciduous teeth," "Strangulation," and "Local symptoms." DATA SYNTHESIS: A total of five scientific articles were selected, which indicates an insufficient basis regarding the benefits associated with the use of the amber teething necklace. Conversely, there is a convergence regarding the possibility of health risks such as strangulation, asphyxiation, and swallowing of beads.



CONCLUSIONS: Health professionals should discourage the use of the amber teething necklace by children insofar more studies on the topic are carried out.

Language: pt