Li FM, Xie SY, Jiang ZX, Bao SY, Ren YF, Chen YY. Zhonghua Yu Fang Yi Xue Za Zhi 2022; 56(5): 619-625.
35644977
Based on the Global Burden of Disease study 2019, the standardized mortality rate and disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) rate of children under 5 years old were selected as evaluation indicators to compare and analyze the current situation and differences of disease burden of children under 5 years old between China and other regions from 1990 to 2019. The change trend and difference of disease burden of children under 5 years old in China were analyzed by sexes. From 1990 to 2019, the all-cause standardized mortality rate of children under 5 years old in China decreased from 1 153.81/100 000 to 160.39/100 000, and the all-cause standardized DALY rate decreased from 104 426.40/100 000 to 16 479.01/100 000. In 2019, neonatal preterm birth, congenital heart anomalies and lower respiratory infections ranked the top three disease burden of children under 5 years old in China. Except that the disease burden of neonatal preterm birth was lower than that in North America, they were much higher than that in Western Europe and North America in the same period. The burden of unintentional injury diseases, including pulmonary aspiration and foreign body in airway and drowning, was higher than that in Western Europe and North America. The standardized mortality and DALY rate of the top ten diseases and injuries in boys and girls under 5 years old in China showed a downward trend (P<0.05), and most of them were higher in boys than girls (P<0.05). From 1990 to 2019, the disease burden of children under 5 years old in China decreased significantly. However, compared other regions, it is still necessary to strengthen the prevention and control of neonatal premature birth, birth defects and unintentional injuries, and take different sex-specific interventions to improve the overall health of children.
Language: zh