SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Ahmed N, Kuo YH. Am. Surg. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Southeastern Surgical Congress)

DOI

10.1177/00031348221078980

PMID

35652909

Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The purpose of the study is to develop a comprehensive risk score of mortality in trauma victims that can predict the in-hospital mortality better than trauma injury severity score (TRISS) and A Severity Characterization of Trauma (ASCOT) score.

METHODS: All hospitalized trauma patients, between the ages of 16 and 89 years old were included in the study. The National Trauma Quality Improvement Program (TQIP) database of the calendar year 2011-2016 was accessed for the development of a traum mortality scoring system (TMS). The prediction of mortality was tested by creating a receiver operating characteristics (ROC) curve and an area under the curve (AUC). ROCs and AUCs of TMS were compared with TRISS and ASCOT score.

RESULTS: The AUC of TMS (0.892, 95% CI: 0.888-0.896) was better than TRISS (0.864, 95% CI: 0.859-0.869, P <0.0001) and ASCOT (0.841, 95% CI: 0.835-0.846, P <0.0001), respectively, in blunt injury. Similarly, TMS prediction (AUC: 0.949, 95% CI: 0.940-0.958) was better in penetrating injury when compared with TRISS (0.942, 95% CI: 0.934-0.951, P = 0.030) and ASCOT (0.924, 95% CI: 0.912-0.936, P <0.0001), respectively.

CONCLUSION: TMS can predict the in-hospital mortality better than TRISS and ASCOT.


Language: en

Keywords

mortality; multiple trauma; risk score

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print