SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Choi J, Hong JS, O'Donnell LA, Voisin DR. Community Ment. Health J. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s10597-022-00989-9

PMID

35655050

Abstract

African American youth living in low-resourced communities are at high risk for bullying victimization which is positively associated with suicidal ideation. This study explored whether positive future orientation mediated the relationship between bullying victimization and suicidal ideation. This study engaged 627 African American adolescents and measured bullying victimization, internalizing problems, suicidal ideation, future orientation, and several covariates. Major findings indicated that controlling for gender, socioeconomic status, school motivation, and perceived teacher support, internalizing problems mediated the relationship between bullying victimization and suicidal ideation. Furthermore, both the effect of bullying victimization on suicidal ideation and the mediating effect of internalizing problems were moderated by future orientation. The effects were weakened when the level of future orientation increased. The implications for future research and supporting resiliency are discussed based on these findings.


Language: en

Keywords

Bullying victimization; Suicidal ideation; African American adolescents; Future orientation; Internalizing problems

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print