Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To explore the extent that pre-COVID-19 comorbid PTSD-depression symptoms prospectively predict mental distress among older adults during COVID-19.



METHODS: We used the Israeli component of the Survey of Health, Ageing and Retirement in Europe (SHARE-Israel), and focused on older adults who participated in 2015 and 2020 and were aged 60 years old or above in 2020 (N = 754). Mental distress was measured via symptoms of depression, feeling anxious

ervous, and loneliness.



RESULTS: Older adults who suffered from PTSD-depression comorbidity prior to the pandemic showed the highest risk of feeling more depressed, anxious

ervous, and lonelier than those with no pre-pandemic symptoms.



CONCLUSIONS: This study suggests that it would be beneficial to prioritize those older adults with a comorbid PTSD-depression diagnosis for interventions, as they are at the highest risk for mental distress in the event of a new stressor.

