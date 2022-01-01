Abstract

Youth personality is hypothesized to mediate the intergenerational transmission of internalizing disorders. However, this has rarely been examined. We tested whether the intergenerational transmission of depressive and anxiety disorders is mediated by youth neuroticism and extraversion, and how parent personality influenced these relationships. Participants included 550 adolescent girls, aged 13-15 years at baseline (T1), and a coparticipating biological parent. Depressive and anxiety disorders were assessed by interview at T1, and adolescents were reinterviewed every 9 months for 3 years (T2-T5). Parent and youth personality was assessed at T1. Four path models examined direct and indirect effects of parent psychopathology and personality (neuroticism and extraversion) on youth outcomes, with youth neuroticism and extraversion as mediators in separate models. In the model examining the effects of parent psychopathology via T1 youth neuroticism, there were direct effects of parent depression on T2-T5 youth depressive disorders and indirect effects of parent anxiety disorders on T2-T5 youth depressive and anxiety disorders. When parent neuroticism was added, indirect effects of T1 parent anxiety disorders and neuroticism on T2-T5 youth depressive and anxiety disorders via T1 youth neuroticism were significant. In the model examining T1 youth extraversion as a mediator, there were significant direct effects of parent depressive and anxiety disorders on T2-T5 youth depressive and anxiety disorders, respectively. Finally, when adding parent extraversion, indirect effects of parent extraversion on T2-T5 youth depressive and anxiety disorders via youth extraversion were significant. Parent and youth personality play important roles in the intergenerational transmission of depressive and anxiety disorders. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2022 APA, all rights reserved).

