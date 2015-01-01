Abstract

PURPOSE: The present study aimed to adapt the Attitudes and Beliefs about Sleepy Driving Scale (ABSDS) to a sample of Chinese drivers and to examine its reliability and validity.



METHODS: Five hundred and twenty drivers aged 18 to 56 years old were asked to complete the ABSDS and a validated Chinese version of the Prosocial and Aggressive Driving Inventory.



RESULTS: The results showed that the final Chinese version of the ABSDS contained 7 items with satisfactory reliability. Second, significant gender differences were found in attitude towards sleepy driving, with female drivers scoring higher than male drivers. Third, significant correlations between ABSDS score and prosocial and aggressive driving behaviours were found. More importantly, ABSDS score can significantly predict drivers' prosocial driving behaviours. Moreover, ABSDS score can significantly predict drivers' violation involvement and accident involvement.



CONCLUSION: The findings supported the psychometric properties of the Chinese version of the ABSDS and suggested that it can be used to assess drivers' attitudes and beliefs about sleepy driving in China.

