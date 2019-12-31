|
Citation
|
Tin D, Barten DG, Goniewicz K, Burkle FM, Ciottone GR. Prehosp. Disaster Med. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Cambridge University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35650676
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Over the past five decades, Eastern Europe has seen relatively little in terms of terrorist attacks. The recent escalation of the Russo-Ukrainian conflict has, however, placed a new spotlight on the region, and new questions and concerns around war, conflict, insurgency, and terrorism are being posed. The Russian invasion and extensive combat operations, the largest in Europe since World War II, are occurring across Ukraine where there are 15 active nuclear reactors, not including the Chernobyl site, that are vulnerable to attack or sabotage. In addition, Eastern Europe has been heavily affected by COVID-19, exposing broad vulnerabilities in an otherwise fragile health care system. This raises concerns over the ability of Eastern European health care institutions to absorb surge and manage terrorist attacks or acts of violent extremism. This study provides an epidemiological description of all terrorism-related fatalities and injuries in Eastern Europe sustained from 1970 - 2019.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
conflict; disaster medicine; war; counter-terrorism medicine; Eastern Europe