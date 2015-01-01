Abstract

BACKGROUND: There are several factors affecting trauma cases in mass gatherings (MG). Event type, mood of the crowd, age, gender and educational background are among these factors. It is to identify the relationship between the event types of trauma cases and temperature variables observed in MG.



METHODS: It is a descriptive epidemiological study. The universe of the research consists of 112 emergency medical service records (ambulance) in organizations such as Çanakkale Victory and Martyrs' Memorial Day (ÇVMMD), Zeytinli Rock Fest, Deaflympics, and European Youth Olympic Winter Festival (EYOF). For the statistical evaluations of the study, frequency analysis, Chi-square test, and logistic regression were used.



RESULTS: Within the scope of the research, 474 emergency medical service cases were examined. About 49.5% (n=235) of the cases took place at the DEAFOLIMPICS. About 57.6% (n=273) of the cases are male. The age average of the cases is 30.3±16.5 (Min: 0, Max: 92). When the pre-diagnosis range at the ÇVMMD is examined, it is seen that 27.7% (n=20) of the cases are trauma cases while 72.2% (n=52) are non-trauma cases. Among the trauma cases, the most frequently observed ones are soft-tissue trauma, multi-trauma, lower limb injury, and head trauma. When the other cases are examined, the most common ones are angina pectoris, nausea-vomiting, asthma, and ache. In the research, 38.3% (n=90) of the cases at the DEAFOLIMPICS are trauma cases, while 61.7% (n=145) are non-trauma cases. While the trauma cases mostly consist of soft-tissue injury and lower limb injury, the non-trauma cases include nausea-vomiting and upper respiratory infections. While the trauma cases were caused by multi-trauma, sharp object injury, soft-tissue injury, and head trauma, the pre-diagnosis of the non-trauma cases mainly included mental confusion and behavioral disorder due to use of alcohol; conversion; behavioral changes due to use of substance and drug use; hypotension; and allergic reaction.



CONCLUSION: As a consequence of the logistic regression modeling, the trauma cases were found to be 1.6 times (p<0.05) higher in men than women and 9.5 times more in those who participated in the EYOF event than those who participated in the ÇVMMD event (p<0.05).

Language: en