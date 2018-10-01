|
Hildersley R, Easter A, Bakolis I, Carson L, Howard LM. BJPsych Open 2022; 8(4): e96.
BACKGROUND: Domestic violence and abuse (DVA) and mental illness during pregnancy have long-lasting and potentially serious consequences, which may have been exacerbated during the COVID-19 pandemic. AIMS: To investigate how the UK COVID-19 lockdown policy influenced the identification of DVA and depressive symptoms during pregnancy in health services in South-East London in Spring 2020, using eLIXIR (Early-Life Data Cross-Linkage in Research) maternity and mental routine healthcare data.
epidemiology; depressive disorders; out-patient treatment; Perinatal psychiatry; statistical methodology