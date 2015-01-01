Abstract

[SafetyLit note: PPP=public-private partnership]



Neural network refers to an algorithmic mathematical model that imitates the behavioral characteristics of animal neural networks and performs distributed information processing. This kind of network depends on the complexity of the system and needs to adjust the internal node relationship, so as to achieve the purpose of processing information. With the continuous development of the economy, the transportation problem needs to be solved urgently, and the urban subway has emerged at the historic moment. The subway is a fast, large-capacity, electric-driven rail transit built in the city. The advantages of the subway provide conditions for the mitigation of urban traffic, due to the large number of cars, traffic jams, frequent accidents, and serious environmental pollution. In the city center, there are more cars and less space, and the parking lot is not commensurate with the number of cars, making parking difficult. This paper aims to study the intelligent performance evaluation of urban subway PPP projects based on deep neural network models. The subway project has a large investment, a long period, and a wide range, but the development time of the subway in China is relatively short. In order to promote the stable progress of subway projects, it is very necessary to conduct intelligent performance evaluation on subway projects. This paper compares and analyzes the basic characteristics of the PPP model and verifies the applicability and necessity of the PPP model in urban subway transportation projects. Through the investigation of relevant literature, this article puts forward the research content of the social impact assessment of subway projects. The experimental results of this paper show that, from the perspective of whether it is necessary to evaluate the performance of PPP projects, 65% of people think it is very necessary, and 22% think it is more necessary. 3% of people think it is unnecessary, and 10% of people hold an indifferent attitude. These data show that the intelligent performance evaluation of urban subway PPP projects has exploratory significance for urban infrastructure design and construction.

Language: en