Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The objectives of this study were to analyze and compare musculoskeletal and functional performance and present cutoff points to differentiate pre-frail community-dwelling older women regarding their fall history: non fallers (0 falls), fallers (single fall), and recurrent fallers (≥2 falls).



METHOD: This is a cross-sectional, retrospective study on 90 pre-frail community-dwelling older women (71.2 ± 4.49 years) according to Fried criteria. We assessed peak torque (PT) (isokinetic dynamometer), muscle architecture/mass (ultrasound/dual-energy X-ray absorptometry), and the following functional performance: usual gait speed (UGS), fast gait speed (FGS), walking speed reserve (WSR), cadence and step length, and timed up and go.



RESULTS: The recurrent fallers presented lower UGS (1.12 ± 0.18 vs. 1.29 ± 0.28 m/s; p = 0.05) and isometric PT of knee extensors than the fallers (89.88 ± 20.99 vs. 115.55 ± 23.09 Nm; p = 0.01), and lower FGS than the fallers (1.35 ± 0.26 vs. 1.5 ± 0.29 m/s; p = 0.03) and non-fallers (1.35 ± 0.26 vs. 1.52 ± 0.26 m/s; p = 0.01). The outcomes that differentiated the fallers from the non-fallers were both WSR calculated as a difference (WSRdiff) (≤0.26 m/s) and WSR calculated as a ratio (WSRratio) (≤1.25 m/s), while to differentiate the recurrent fallers from the non-fallers were FGS (≤1.44 m/s) and step length (≤73 cm). The following cutoff points might be used to differentiate recurrent fallers and fallers: UGS (≤1.12 m/s), FGS (≤1.34m/s), step length (≤73 cm), PT knee extension (≤114.2 Nm), PT knee flexion (≤46.3 Nm), and PT ankle dorsiflexion (≤22.1 Nm).



CONCLUSION: Recurrent fallers community-dwelling pre-frail older women presented a worse musculoskeletal and functional performance when compared to the non-fallers and fallers. Gait speed, step length, PT of both knee extension and flexion, and ankle dorsiflexion can be used to identify both single and recurrent fallers pre-frail older women, contributing to guide interventions and prevent falls and fractures.

