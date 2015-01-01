Abstract

In stabbing related fatalities, the forensic pathologist has to assess the direction of wound track (thus, the direction of the stabbing) and the weapon's possible characteristics by examining the stab wound. The determination of these characteristics can be made only with a high level of uncertainty, and the precise direction of the stabbing is often difficult to assess if only soft tissues are injured. Previously reported techniques used for the assessment of these wound characteristics have substantial limitations. This manuscript presents a method using today's easily accessible three-dimensional (3D) printing technology for blade-wound comparison and wound track determination. Scanning and 3D printing of knives is a useful method to identify weapons and determine the precise stabbing direction in a stabbing incident without compromising the trace evidence or the autopsy results. Ballistic gel experiment, and dynamic stabbing test experiments prove the method can be applied in safety, without compromising the autopsy results. Identification of the exact knife is not possible with complete certainty but excluding certain knives will decrease the number of necessary DNA examinations, hence it can lower the burden on forensic genetic laboratories. The method addresses many of the shortcomings of previously used methods of probe insertion or post-mortem CT. Insertion of the printed knife into the wound gives a good visual demonstration of the stabbing direction, thus easing the forensic reconstruction of the stabbing incident. After combining the 3D printing with photogrammetry, the achieved 3D visualization is useful for courtroom demonstration and educational purposes.

Language: en