Cui Y, Yan Y. Int. J. Public Health 2022; 67: e1604785.
OBJECTIVES: Previous research revealed the relationship between hearing loss (HL) and all cause mortality. The aim of this study was to determine the association between HL and all causes and cause-specific mortality based on US adults.
mortality; prospective cohort study; all-cause; cause-specific; hearing loss; US adults