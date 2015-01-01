|
Leone RM, Oesterle D, Yepuri H, Kaysen DL, Orchowski L, Davis KC, Gilmore AK. J. Am. Coll. Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
35658026
OBJECTIVES: The current study examined the association between alcohol use frequency (ie, days a week one consumes alcohol), sexual and gender identity, and bystander confidence to intervene in interpersonal violence (ie, bystander self-efficacy). Participants: Participants were 750 undergraduate students aged 18-25 (260 heterosexual men, 260 heterosexual women, 59 SM men [54 cisgender, 5 transgender men], and 171 SM women [169 cisgender, 2 transgender women]).
Alcohol use; college students; bystander effect; gender identity; sexual orientation