SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Leone RM, Oesterle D, Yepuri H, Kaysen DL, Orchowski L, Davis KC, Gilmore AK. J. Am. Coll. Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/07448481.2022.2076099

PMID

35658026

Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The current study examined the association between alcohol use frequency (ie, days a week one consumes alcohol), sexual and gender identity, and bystander confidence to intervene in interpersonal violence (ie, bystander self-efficacy). Participants: Participants were 750 undergraduate students aged 18-25 (260 heterosexual men, 260 heterosexual women, 59 SM men [54 cisgender, 5 transgender men], and 171 SM women [169 cisgender, 2 transgender women]).

METHODS: Participants completed an online survey about alcohol and sexual behaviors.

RESULTS: Results indicated that (1) alcohol use frequency was positively associated with greater bystander self-efficacy, (2) heterosexual men, compared to heterosexual women, reported lower bystander self-efficacy, and (3) the association between alcohol use frequency and bystander self-efficacy was significant and positive among heterosexual, but not SM, women.

CONCLUSIONS: Prevention efforts may benefit from targeting individuals who drink more frequently and ensuring that they have the skills to effectively intervene.


Language: en

Keywords

Alcohol use; college students; bystander effect; gender identity; sexual orientation

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print