Citation

Joly M, Petrovic J, Mettler J, Heath NL. J. Am. Coll. Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/07448481.2022.2082841

PMID

35658119

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The present study explored differences in four domains of university adjustment (i.e. personal-emotional, social, academic, and institutional attachment) among students with and without a history of engaging in non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) and examined the independent influence of NSSI on university adjustment. PARTICIPANTS AND METHODS: Participants were 231 students from a large Canadian university who completed an online survey during their first and second year of university examining their perceived stress, perceived social support, coping self-efficacy, and university adjustment.

RESULTS: Relative to students who never engaged in NSSI, those who did reported lower levels of university adjustment across domains. However, NSSI was not a significant predictor of university adjustment after accounting for perceived stress, perceived social support, and coping self-efficacy.

CONCLUSIONS: This study provides preliminary evidence that engaging in NSSI may not confer additional risk for university adjustment, as students' psychological resources appear to be stronger determinants of adjustment.


Language: en

Keywords

social support; non-suicidal self-injury; coping self-efficacy; University adjustment

