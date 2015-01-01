|
Joly M, Petrovic J, Mettler J, Heath NL. J. Am. Coll. Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group
35658119
OBJECTIVE: The present study explored differences in four domains of university adjustment (i.e. personal-emotional, social, academic, and institutional attachment) among students with and without a history of engaging in non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) and examined the independent influence of NSSI on university adjustment. PARTICIPANTS AND METHODS: Participants were 231 students from a large Canadian university who completed an online survey during their first and second year of university examining their perceived stress, perceived social support, coping self-efficacy, and university adjustment.
Language: en
social support; non-suicidal self-injury; coping self-efficacy; University adjustment