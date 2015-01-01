Abstract

There are a number of empirical methods for determining the width of safe maneuvering areas for ships on waterways. These methods are relatively accurate for straight sections of waterways and less accurate for curves of the waterways. When designing waterways in detail or determining the conditions for their safe operation, more accurate methods (e.g., simulations) are used. However, such studies require relatively large expenditure involving the construction of simulation models of various vessels and water areas, and conducting a real-time simulation experiment with a sufficiently large number of maneuvers performed by highly qualified navigators (pilots, captains). This study deals with the problem of determining the width of safe maneuvering areas of ships on the bends of the waterway based on the results of simulation studies. A new empirical method was developed to determine the width of safe maneuvering areas of loaded bulk carriers passing through fairway bends under deteriorated hydro-meteorological conditions. The method was developed on the basis of a generalization of the results of many simulation experiments carried out at various stages of the Świnoujście-Szczecin fairway reconstruction and a determination of the safe operating conditions for ships passing through the fairway.

