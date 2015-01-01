Abstract

Around 90% of accidents stem from human error. Disruptive technology, especially automated vehicles (AVs), can respond to the problems by, for instance, eradicating human error when driving, thus increasing energy efficiency due to the platoon effect, and potentially giving more space to human activities by decreasing parking space; hence, with the introduction of the autonomous vehicle, the public attitude towards its adoption needs to be understood to develop appropriate strategies and policies to leverage the potential benefits. There is a lack of a systematic and comprehensive literature review on adoption attitudes toward AVs that considers various interlinked factors such as road traffic environment changes, AV transition, and policy impacts. This study aims to synthesize past research regarding public acceptance attitude toward AVs. More specifically, the study investigates driverless technology and uncertainty, road traffic environment changes, policy impact, and findings from AV adoption modelling approaches, to understand public attitudes towards AVs. The study points out critical problems and future directions for analysis of AV impacts, such as the uncertainty on AVs adoption experiment, policy implementation and action plans, the uncertainty of AV-related infrastructure, and demand modelling.

