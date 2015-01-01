Abstract

The mining industry provides energy and raw material for global economic development and social progress. Especially in recent years, with the increasing improvement in infrastructure facilities and people's living standards, the demand for mineral resources has shown gradual growth; however, the ensuing issues of mining safety and sustainable development are causing increasingly widespread concern and worries. For a more long-term development, a large amount of scientific research has been invested on these issues in the context of long-term development. By making full use of model building [1,2,3,4], experimental studies [5,6,7,8], field practice [9,10,11,12], theoretical innovation [13,14,15,16], data analysis [17,18,19], and technology development [20,21,22,23], the possibilities of safety and sustainability in the development of mineral resources have been explored. Useful knowledge is also obtained by reviewing existing studies and integrating resources [24,25,26,27], aiming to identify the future direction of the mining industry.

