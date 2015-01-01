Abstract

As an important part of urban public spaces, the urban street is an important place for people's lives, communication, and activities. Its vitality directly affects the vitality of the whole city. It is of great practical significance to examine the current situation and theoretical development of urban streets in China and reconstruct the vitality of streets from the perspective of the traffic users. Based on the "people-oriented" design concept of street traffic, this study took street sections and intersections as the main research object, proposed an overall layout of traffic, space, and facilities. A complete set of humanized and green traffic design methods was constructed to enhance the street vitality. First, through the analysis of the concept of road and street, the traffic connotations of the vital street was determined, the characteristics of the vital street was investigated, and the constituent elements of the vital street was summarized. Then, with a focus on people's needs, the vital street traffic design methods were mainly divided into two parts: vital street section traffic design and vital street intersection design. Finally, Zhongshan Avenue in Wuhan City was chosen for empirical analysis. Through a field questionnaire survey, the traffic characteristics and traffic demands of residents on Zhongshan Avenue were analyzed, and the traffic design of Zhongshan Avenue was carried out in combination with the traffic design method proposed in this study. The results showed that people's satisfaction with the renovated Zhongshan Avenue reached 90%. Buses, subways, bicycles, and walkways have become the four major green transportation modes for people to arrive at and leave Zhongshan Avenue, and the renovated Zhongshan Avenue has become a vibrant living street.

