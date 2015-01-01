Abstract

This article investigates the opportunities of using digital building platforms based on Building Information Modelling (BIM) to increase occupational health and safety (OHS) in building design, construction, operation and deconstruction. The data collection followed a mixed-method approach with a systematic mapping review and focus group discussions with industry practitioners from the Swedish construction and real estate industry. Use cases were identified from both venues, as were prevailing barriers, potential facilitators, best practices and future applications. The findings highlight OHS potentials of digital building platforms for Rule-Based Checking and Design Validation, Team Building and Communication, Site Layout and Task Planning, Real-Time Monitoring, Equipment and Temporary Structures, Robotic Task Performance and Learning and Documentation. A set of principles is proposed to promote a higher degree of lifecycle and stakeholder integration: (1) technology, (2) data and information, (3) business and organization, (4) people and communication and (5) industry structure and governance aspects.

