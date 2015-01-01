Abstract

Emergency station is very important for emergency rescue work in hazardous chemical accidents. In order to ensure the efficiency of emergency rescue work, the setting characteristics and objectives of the emergency station should be comprehensively considered. A bi-level programming model of emergency station location for hazardous chemical accidents is established in this paper. The optimization objectives of the model include the minimum risk of emergency station location, the minimum construction and operation cost, the minimum weighted path distance, and the highest coverage level. Based on the NSGA-II algorithm, the model solving technology is designed and applied to the case analysis. The obtained results showed that the efficiency of emergency rescue is continuously improving with the increase in the number of emergency stations.

Language: en