Abstract

Compassion fatigue is a unique form of burnout that can seriously negatively impact both teachers' development and students' growth. A questionnaire survey was carried out among 1558 primary and secondary school teachers from 28 provincial administrative regions by using the Professional Quality of Life Scale (Pro QOL-5), and the results showed that: (1) the quality of professional life of primary and secondary school teachers in China is at the medium level, and compassion fatigue above the mild level is widespread; (2) there are individual differences in teachers' compassion satisfaction and burnout. Teachers with more than 20 years of teaching experience at the senior title or above and college degree or below have higher levels of compassion satisfaction and lower levels of burnout. The level of compassion satisfaction is relatively high among teachers who are at school-level leadership or above and who are primary school teachers. The level of secondary trauma is relatively high among teachers in secondary schools and secondary vocational schools; (3) position (headteacher and class teachers), title (primary), and school type (secondary) have a significant influence on the degree of compassion fatigue. The findings suggest that compassion fatigue among primary and secondary school teachers needs urgent attention. By helping teachers identify compassion fatigue, learn self-care, adjust self-cognition, and clarify the boundaries of their professional competence, teachers' compassion fatigue can be prevented and alleviated.

Language: en