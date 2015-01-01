CONTACT US: Contact info
Shobhana SS, Raviraj KG. Egypt. J. Forensic Sci. 2022; 12(1): e28.
Copyright © 2022, Forensic Medicine Authority of Egypt, Publisher Elsevier Publishing
unavailable
Suicide is one of the leading causes of death. The current systematic review is done to know the trend of suicidal thoughts, suicidal ideation, and self-harm during COVID-19 pandemic.
Language: en
COVID-19 pandemic; Global scenario; Self-harm; Suicidal ideation; Suicidal thoughts