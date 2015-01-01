SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Shobhana SS, Raviraj KG. Egypt. J. Forensic Sci. 2022; 12(1): e28.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Forensic Medicine Authority of Egypt, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1186/s41935-022-00286-2

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Suicide is one of the leading causes of death. The current systematic review is done to know the trend of suicidal thoughts, suicidal ideation, and self-harm during COVID-19 pandemic.


Language: en

Keywords

COVID-19 pandemic; Global scenario; Self-harm; Suicidal ideation; Suicidal thoughts

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print