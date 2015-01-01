Abstract

The government is always looking at the latest technology that can ensure safety of road users, as outlined in the construction industry transformation plan. A small Korean manufacturing company invented a new concept longitudinal barrier, (The Rolling Barrier) which had continuous pipes covered with urethane rings. This study aims to evaluate the effectiveness of the “Rolling Barrier” and to understand the Rolling Barrier’s characteristics of crash cushioning, how to correct the vehicles running direction and the required strength of barriers. They convert that impact energy into rotational energy to propel the vehicle forward rather than potentially breaking through an immovable barrier. When a car hits the barrier, the rotating barrel converts shock from the vehicle to rotational energy. Upper and lower frames adjust tires of large and small vehicles to prevent the steering system from a functional loss. The Rolling Barrier can be effectively used in curved roads sections, ramps, medians and entrance or exit ramps in parking garages. In this paper, the description and studies of Rolling Barriers are elaborated. The latest emerging technologies for safety of road is focusing on finding new ways/methods for reducing accidents and reducing damage due to accidents. In a study it has been revealed that many accidents occur at horizontal curves. By using rolling barriers on horizontal curve, number of deaths, damage to vehicle or injury to human body can be minimized. Use of these rolling barriers have proved to be effective. It has been used in many developed countries and it should be used in India to minimize accidents.



KEYWORDS: Rolling barriers system, rolling barriers, accidents, horizontal curve, rolling barriers on horizontal curve.

Language: en