Abstract

Transportation plays an increasingly vital role in our lives these days, and its advancement has made our lives much easier. However, in recent years, we have seen people attempt to circumvent traffic signals, resulting in devastating road accidents and fatalities. Dozing and alcohol use produce intrusiveness, necessitating immediate action before a mistake occurs. In this study, a prototype is created utilising an Arduino Uno, a camera, and ultrasonic sensors for monitoring, with the goal of preventing accidents and providing drivers with safety aid.[10]. For recognising the front side and averting an accident, the system uses Internet of Things, machine learning, and artificial intelligence (AI) in automobiles. Several lives have been saved by vehicles stopping whenever they perceive a red light or a stationary obstruction in front of them, as well as warning the driver via a sound system. The device has been put to the test, and the findings demonstrate that it is efficient and effective.



KEYWORDS: Arduino Uno, Camera, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Ultrasonic sensor

Language: en