Abstract

With the growing population the use of vehicles has become superfluous and this has led to increase the hazards and the road accidents, which causes huge loss of life because of the poor emergency facilities. The purpose of the project is to find the vehicle where it is and locate the vehicle by means of sending a message using a system which is placed inside of vehicle system, Most of the times we may not be able to find accident location because we don't know where accident will happen. When a vehicle meets with an accident immediately Vibration sensor will detect the signal, and sends it to Arduino microcontroller traffic. Microcontroller sends the alert message through the GSM modem including the location to the police station or a rescue team. So the police can immediately trace the location through the GPS modem after receiving the information

Language: en