Abstract

In forensic science the analysis of diatom flora has been substantially used by forensic laboratories for the identification of ante-mortem or post-mortem drowning. The biological samples of drowning victim are analyzed for the presence of diatoms and are compared with the samples collected from the suspected site of drowning. The diatoms present in different water bodies vary greatly, which ultimately helps to generate diatom logical data and identification of the site of drowning. Diatoms are unicellular colonial algae which belongs to class- Bacillariophycea and phylum- Bacillariophyta. The exceptional feature of diatom which makes them identifiable, is the unique siliceous skeleton known as frustule. In this study, an attempt is made to generate data of diatoms of different water bodies of Bhopal. The purpose of the study is to help the forensic experts in the identification of drowning site in drowning related cases of Bhopal.



Keywords: Acid digestion; Ante-mortem; Diatoms; Drowning; Unicellular algae

