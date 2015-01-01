Abstract

Accurate data on the background, risk factors, and prevalence of commercial sexual exploitation of children (CSEC) in the United States are rare and difficult to collect due to their complex, underground nature. Black and Brown youth, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) youth, youth with previous experiences of child and sexual abuse, youth in the foster care system, and those who have run away and/or are experiencing homelessness are disproportionately affected by CSEC, thus warranting special attention. Prevention and response strategies for CSEC often do not keep these marginalized populations in mind or include survivors in the development and implementation of strategies. This study explores the CSEC prevention and response landscape in Atlanta, Georgia. Data were collected from 12 key informants through Zoom and in-depth, telephone interviews. Interviews were held with key stakeholders working in the field of CSEC through the legal system, state employees, and anti-trafficking organizations. Emergent themes were developed by using inductive coding. Themes included: (1) the perceived risk profile of at-risk youth is changing; (2) stereotypes and stigma are barriers to appropriate and comprehensive CSEC response; (3) youth with higher risk factors are in need of greater support; (4) initiatives must be survivor-led and community based; and (5) systemic factors must be addressed to prevent CSEC. Participants observed demographic changes across individuals identifying as sexually exploited, and/or those seeking stakeholders' services. Youth often experience stigma due to their racial and socio-economic identities; due to systemic racism, Black and Brown youth are often treated as adults and not as victims. Stakeholders perceived gaps in services and support for pregnant youth, youth identified as potential recruiters for commercial sexual exploitation, youth identifying as LGBTQ, and those with substance abuse problems and mental health disorders. All participants described the need to create and fund community-based programs that focus on basic needs such as shelter, and sustainable life-enrichment programs. This study underscores the need for research focused on specific populations at risk of CSEC and the need to resolve systemic issues disproportionately affecting youth vulnerable to and experiencing CSEC.



Keywords: Human trafficking;

Language: en