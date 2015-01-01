SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Soldino V, Miró-Ramos J, Carbonell-Vayá EJ. Vict. Offender 2022; 17(4): 528-552.

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/15564886.2021.1963900

Abstract

This study explored the psychometric properties of the Online Sexual Addiction Questionnaire (OSA-Q). In total, 100 sexual offenders completed the OSA-Q Spanish version, along with the Millon Clinical Multiaxial Inventory-III (MCMI-III) for the assessment of related impairment. Thirty-four individuals with social-desirability bias were extracted from the sample. A four-factor structure accounted for 77% of the variance and internal consistency was strong (α =.97). Additionally, correlations with related clinical scales were statistically significant. Overall, online sexual offenders showed higher scores on the OSA-Q than contact-exclusive offenders. According to our results, the OSA-Q shows promise as a screening in forensic samples.


Keywords

child sexual exploitation material; cybersex; Online sexual addiction; personality; pornography; sexual offenders

