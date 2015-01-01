Abstract

Drowning is one of the major public health concerns, and children are the most vulnerable victims of drowning death in Bangladesh, which has been a paramount threat to child survival. Based on available data, we intend to underline the prevalence and associated risk factors for child drowning deaths in Bangladesh. According to the Center for Injury Prevention and Research, Bangladesh, about 19 000 people of all ages drown per year across the country, where approximately 77% are children (<18 years), which means that over 40 Bangladeshi children drown per day. A recent survey reported that as of data collected from January 2020 to June 2021, 83% of drowning victims were children. Insufficient parental supervision, mother's illiteracy, lack of swimming ability, male gender, children under 5 years, geographical and environmental conditions, seasonality, and disasters significantly contribute to child drowning deaths in Bangladesh. We urge the governments and local administrations to address the current crisis by coordinating and integrating several effective efforts to prevent child drowning deaths.

Language: en