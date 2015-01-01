CONTACT US: Contact info
Feng J, Lei Z, Yan S, Jiang H, Shen X, Zheng Y, Yu M, Meng X, Di H, Xia W, Zhou Y, Yang T, Su C, Cheng F, Lu Z, Gan Y. Hum. Resour. Health 2022; 20(1): 42.
General practitioners (GPs) were at risk of violence in their everyday working lives. Workplace violence (WPV) among GPs is a global public health concern. This study aimed to investigate the prevalence and factors associated with WPV among GPs in China.
Language: en
China; General practitioners; Primary health care; Workplace violence