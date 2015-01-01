SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Feng J, Lei Z, Yan S, Jiang H, Shen X, Zheng Y, Yu M, Meng X, Di H, Xia W, Zhou Y, Yang T, Su C, Cheng F, Lu Z, Gan Y. Hum. Resour. Health 2022; 20(1): 42.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)

DOI

10.1186/s12960-022-00736-x

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

General practitioners (GPs) were at risk of violence in their everyday working lives. Workplace violence (WPV) among GPs is a global public health concern. This study aimed to investigate the prevalence and factors associated with WPV among GPs in China.


Language: en

Keywords

China; General practitioners; Primary health care; Workplace violence

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print