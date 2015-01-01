Abstract

Given the ever-increasing number of people accessing the Internet and the widespread use of search engines, social activists and human rights advocates have a great opportunity to use this resource to better serve victims of intimate partner violence (IPV), create cultural movements, and even create pressure to change the laws. This study utilized qualitative methods to analyze the content of the Google search engine to learn what information regarding IPV in Iran is available in Farsi language. Scholarly articles and the links addressing IPV in other Farsi language countries were excluded. Three themes were found: "knowledge," "barriers and obstacles," and "solutions." The implications and suggestions derived from this study are designed to help activists better use the digital world to raise awareness about IPV in Iran.

Language: en