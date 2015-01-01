Abstract

Dating abuse (DA) victimization, alcohol use, and marijuana use are some of the most prevalent public health concerns among adolescents, particularly among Latinx adolescents. DA victimization was a robust predictor of subsequent alcohol and marijuana use among white and Black/African American adolescents, but existing longitudinal studies have not examined these relations among Latinx adolescents. The present study examined whether Latinx adolescents' psychological and physical DA victimization predicted their alcohol and marijuana use one year later. We also explored sex differences in these relationships across time. A school-based sample of 315 Latinx adolescents ( M age = 15.06 years; 52.6% girls) completed baseline, self-report assessments (Time 1 [T1]) and 89.6% of the sample completed follow-up assessments one year later (Time 2 [T2]).



RESULTS of a path analysis revealed that paths did not vary by sex. T1 psychological DA victimization predicted T2 alcohol use, but not T2 marijuana use. T1 physical DA victimization did not predict T2 alcohol or marijuana use; however, T1 marijuana use predicted T2 physical DA victimization. Latinx adolescents' DA victimization may have important implications for subsequent substance use. Targeting alcohol use, marijuana use, and DA in culturally-grounded intervention programs may reduce Latinx adolescents' continued victimization and substance misuse.

