|
Citation
|
Brem MJ, Shorey RC, Stuart GL, Elledge C, Temple JR. Partner Abuse 2022; 13(1): 61-76.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Springer Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Dating abuse (DA) victimization, alcohol use, and marijuana use are some of the most prevalent public health concerns among adolescents, particularly among Latinx adolescents. DA victimization was a robust predictor of subsequent alcohol and marijuana use among white and Black/African American adolescents, but existing longitudinal studies have not examined these relations among Latinx adolescents. The present study examined whether Latinx adolescents' psychological and physical DA victimization predicted their alcohol and marijuana use one year later. We also explored sex differences in these relationships across time. A school-based sample of 315 Latinx adolescents (
Language: en